Simeone pleased with Atletico progress

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is pleased with the progress his side are making following their 2-1 win over Valencia on Sunday.

Jackson Martinez and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco scored their second league goals of the season as Atleti edged past Valencia.

The win means Atletico move to third in the La Liga table, just two points behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Simeone praised the performances of his forwards, especially off-season signing Carrasco.

"Ferreira Carrasco is growing based on the effort he made to suit the characteristics of the team," he said. "We're happy for his performance. His goal is his specialty.

"He's a guy that comes from making important goals. He is a player that has conditions, why he is at Atletico.

"Jackson is growing too. He had his goal and another chance. This is his second straight game with a goal. I am glad."

Despite securing the three points, Atletico were made to sweat late in the game as Valencia pushed hard for an equaliser.

However, Simeone feels the team are progressing and said the performance against Valencia was one of their best this season.

"It's too early to make judgments," the 45-year-old said. "We focus on what is to come.

"I think we saw one of the best matches of Atletico in recent times."