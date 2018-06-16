Slam dunk? - Umtiti sees funny side of handball in World Cup opener

Samuel Umtiti saw the funny side of the penalty he gave away on his World Cup debut for France.

Umtiti needlessly handled the ball under little pressure, giving Australia a spot-kick that Mile Jedinak tucked away to level the scores in Saturday's Group C clash in Kazan.

With Paul Pogba netting a late winner, the Barcelona defender showed he is willing to laugh at himself by joking about the bizarre moment on his official Instagram account.

Umtiti jested he was in fact playing an entirely different sport!