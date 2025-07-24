'Lamine Yamal wears flashy things with big diamonds. He thinks he’s an American. He’s s**t. He’ll probably win Ballon d’Ors, European cups and everything else you want. But humanly speaking, f**k him' Former France international BLASTS Barcelona prodigy

Lamine Yamal broke onto the scene in 2023/24 as a young teenager and has only gone from strength to strength on the pitch.

He already has a Euro 2024 winners’ medal in his back pocket, an array of domestic silverware and is 7/2 to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or; and he’s only just celebrated his 18th birthday.

But his off-field antics have raised some questions, and it is those very celebrations that have irked his detractors the most.

Adil Rami questions the character of Lamine Yamal

Yamal has caused controversy recently with one of his parties (Image credit: Getty Images)

His party plunged the young star into a spot of controversy when it was revealed he had hired entertainers with dwarfism for the get-together, an incident Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights has now asked prosecutors to look into.

That, and some of Yamal’s other behaviour, has raised some harsh questions from former France international Adil Rami.

Rami didn't pull any punches in his criticism of Yamal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking via his Twitch stream, as quoted by Marca, Rami fumed: “I don’t give a damn about those who aren’t happy, the Barca fans, the Lamine Yamal fans. I don’t give a damn about them.

“As far as football goes, there’s nothing to say. He’s a star. He’ll probably win Ballon d’Ors, European cups and everything else you want. But, humanly speaking, f**k him.”

Yamal’s perceived disrespect to Cristiano Ronaldo, looking away as he shook his hand after the Nations League final, as well as the youngest opting to wear his pants below his waist, only serve to increase Rami’s anger at the teenager.

“He throws parties, and people are already talking about his parties,” the Frenchman continued. “Wait a minute, you son of a b***h! He comes, wears the no.10, and wears flashy things with big diamonds. He thinks he’s an American. He’s s**t.”

Few can doubt Yamal's talent on the pitch (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Rami needs to take a few deep breaths.

While Yamal has no doubt made some unwise decisions recently, and he needs to ensure controversy doesn’t continue to follow him around, he is a teenager with an unnatural amount of money and attention and is bound to take time to adjust and mature.

Rami achieved his fair share of success in the game, but such harsh words at such an early point in the young starlet’s career nod to just a tinge of jealousy from a retired professional.

Yamal is worth €200m, according to Transfermarkt, making him the most valuable player in the world right now.