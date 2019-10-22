Sol Campbell named new Southend boss
Southend have announced the appointment of Sol Campbell as their new manager.
The former England centre-back, who left his role as Macclesfield boss in the summer, has signed a deal until the end of the 2021/22 season at Roots Hall.
Campbell takes over a team second from bottom of League One with just one win from 13 games.
Southend United are delighted to announce the appointment of Sol Campbell as the club's new first team manager.— Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) October 22, 2019
