Here's every reference you missed in Sol Campbell's GENIUS viral Google advert

Sol Campbell featured in a jovial Google advert that poked fun at his former side Tottenham Hotspur

Ever seen the viral video of Sol Campbell being verbally abused by an aggrieved Tottenham fan?

If you haven't, check it out and come back to us, because Campbell – ranked at no.32 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time – has come back with his gloves on in Google's brand new advert to promote their series of smartphones.

Having already amassed over three million views online, the former England international teamed up with the technology giants for a blast from the past that included plenty of jokes aimed at his former employers Tottenham. So what did we spot from the viral video?

Sol Campbell changes from white to red… literally

Campbell changes his jumper from Tottenham's famous white to one in Arsenal's red instead (Image credit: Google Pixel 2025)

Clearly making jokes regarding his 2001 transfer from one side of North London to the other, Campbell changes his jumper from Tottenham's white to Arsenal's red.

"It's that time of year again when people start to think: is the grass really greener? begins the former England defender. "Whether they should switch sides and change allegiances," he continues.

Done with a wry smile throughout, Campbell plays the superhero villain brilliantly and will hopefully have been paid handsomely for his acting skills.

"[This is] absolutely brilliant advert and flawless writing," said one fan, who clearly enjoyed Google's newest project.

When it comes to big moves, there’s only one man who knows what’s what. Switch like Sol this transfer window and save big on Pixel devices in the Google Store: https://t.co/Gu32cX23Bf pic.twitter.com/EGtb3Zb4cmJanuary 14, 2025

The polishing of a trophy

Sol polishes a trophy to signify his success (Image credit: Google Pixel 2025)

Campbell's decision was unpopular but in terms of silverware, there could be no complaints. Arsenal went on to win two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time at the club.

He could only muster a Football League Cup during his time with Tottenham and it appears he is keen to remind fans just why his decision to leave was ultimately for the betterment of his career.

Turning around the lilywhite flowers

It's Spurs' nickname: geddit? (Image credit: Google Pixel 2025)

"Sure people will have opinions - but who cares what they think? says Campbell as he flips around the lily-white flowers in the video. Of course, the Lilywhites are Spurs' famous nickname and the script again cleverly points to another subtle dig.

We've got a lot of time for the 50-year-old still being able to see the funny side despite the tirade of abuse he receives, even to this day. Kudos to Google on a clever piece of marketing: fittingly, Arsenal take on Tottenham tonight when Premier League action returns.

Click here to watch the video in full via Google's platforms...