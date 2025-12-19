Going away for Christmas? This Norton VPN deal will let you watch the Premier League wherever you are

The festive season is when the Premier League really comes into its own. It's a busy schedule for the players while their continental counterparts have their feet up, but football at Christmas is a truly beautiful tradition.

There's more to the holidays than the Premier League, though, so we all have to accept that there are places to go and people to visit in the second half of December, just when the fixtures are piling up.

If you're away from home, you'll need a way to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Leeds United and all the other blockbuster games on offer over Christmas. A secure and affordable VPN is essential.

Watching the Premier League in the UK

The two main Premier League broadcasters in the UK both have apps and streaming services for their subscribers.

Sky Sports customers can watch most of their 215+ matches on Sky Go or through the Sky Sports+ app. TNT Sports matches are streamed live on the Discovery+ platform.

A fast, secure and easy-to-use VPN like Norton VPN will let you use those subscriptions wherever you are.

Watching the Premier League in the US

Premier League rights in the United States are shared between NBC and the USA Network.

NBC's matches and some online-exclusive fixtures are shown live on its Peacock streaming platform and a top-notch VPN ensures you can access the football content you love privately and securely wherever you are over the holidays.

Watching the Premier League in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Premier League coverage in Australia.

Every Premier League match is streamed live, so if you're a Stan customer with the Stan Sports add-on, you'll need a VPN to unblock your usual service if you're away from home for Christmas.