Song: More to come from Fabregas

Fabregas showed increasing signs of a return to form in Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Bolton, bagging three assists and completing 90 minutes for the first time this season.

But team-mate Song believes the Gunners' skipper is capable of even more once he gets back into his stride.

“When Cesc is 100 percent, you will see more,” said Song, who got himself on the scoresheet against Bolton with Arsenal’s third goal of the game.

“He was very good, but I’m sure that you will see more in the future this season.”

Fabregas may not be at 100 percent right now, but his overall importance to Arsenal was evident against Bolton regardless.

The World Cup winner was superb, proving just how influential he is and reiterating his overall value to Arsene Wenger’s side with an impressive display.

Fabregas was on hand to set up Arsenal new boy Laurent Koscielny for the opening goal in the 24th minute.

The Spaniard then put in a sumptuous left foot cross for Marouane Chamakh to head home, before providing the final ball of a 24-pass move that resulted in the Gunners’ fourth goal, scored by Carlos Vela.

Fabregas has struggled with injury in recent months and could only manage 67 minutes of Arsenal’s previous game, a 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers.

With Arsenal’s Champions League campaign kicking off against Sporting Braga this week before a trip to Sunderland and a North London derby in the Carling Cup at local rivals Tottenham, Arsenal fans will be hoping Song’s prognostic proves correct in the coming weeks.

By Jonathan Fadugba

