Song pulls out of Cameroon comeback
By app
YAOUNDE - Alexandre Song will not make his comeback for Cameroon on Saturday after he was ruled out of the African Nations Cup qualifier against Senegal because of a knee injury, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Thursday.
Song has not played for his country since last year's World Cup after a personality clash with captain Samuel Eto'o but received a recall for the vital Group E qualifier against Senegal in Yaounde.
The Arsenal midfielder had a scan on his knee after traveling from London.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.