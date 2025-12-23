Arrowhead Stadium: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

Arrowhead Stadium is one of World Cup 2026's Central Region venues and will host six matches including the opener for defending champions Argentina.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and has regularly welcomed the men's and women's United States teams since USWNT's first game at Arrowhead in 1999.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this huge stadium, from the capacity and history of Arrowhead Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

Arrowhead Stadium: The background

Image 1 of 4 An exterior view of Arrowhead Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) Inside Arrowhead Stadium at night (Image credit: Getty Images) Inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (Image credit: Getty Images) Inside Arrowhead Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, is a sports venue with impressive heritage in terms of big occasions and elite sporting success. It's hosted the men's and women's national teams of the United States on six occasions and is the former home of the Kansas City Wizards of Major League Soccer, now playing elsewhere as Sporting Kansas City.

Located at the Kansas state line, the cavernous stadium is the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL franchise with three Super Bowl championships since 2019. The Chiefs have played at Arrowhead since 1972 and benefited from its expansion in the 1990s. Having not been selected for the World Cup in the USA in 1994, it will host six matches at World Cup 2026.

Arrowhead Stadium was constructed in the late 1960s and early 1970s, opening officially in 1972. The Chiefs have played there ever since and it was the first home of the Kansas City Wiz (later Wizards) in MLS between 1996 and 2007. With a soccer-specific stadium elsewhere in the city, Kansas City's cavernous stadium has evolved with the NFL in mind.

The home of the Chiefs will welcome the world for six World Cup matches including one in the Round of 32 and one of the four quarter-finals.

Location

Where is Arrowhead Stadium located?

Arrowhead Stadium is located just east of central Kansas City, Missouri, the biggest city in the Midwest state.

The venue is accessible via the Route 47 metro bus provided by the Kansas City Are Transportation Authority (KCATA). Shuttle buses have been provided for NFL games but there is no confirmation of specific World Cup arrangements at the time of writing.

Capacity

What is the capacity of Arrowhead Stadium?

Arrowhead Stadium will have a seated capacity of 73,000 at the World Cup, making it the fifth-largest of the 16 venues.

Tenants

Who plays at Arrowhead Stadium usually?

Arrowhead Stadium is the long-established and permanent home of the successful Kansas City Chiefs NFL franchise.

As well as being one of the former homes of the Kansas City Wizards, a packed-out Arrowhead hosted Sporting Kansas City's home fixture against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in April 2024.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is Arrowhead Stadium hosting?

Arrowhead Stadium will host six matches at the 2026 World Cup, including two knock-out matches.