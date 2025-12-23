Is Tunisia vs Uganda on TV? Live streams, preview, and how to watch the AFCON clash from anywhere

Watch Tunisia v Uganda at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on how to watch the contest wherever you are in the world.

Tunisia v Uganda: key information • Date: Tuesday 23 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 21:00 local • Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Tunisia are set to compete in their 17th consecutive Africa Cup of Nations and begin their 2025 tournament against Uganda.

The Eagles of Carthage qualified for the competition by finishing second in Group A, losing twice against eventual group winners Comoros and Gambia.

Uganda also finished as runners-up in their qualifying campaign, just behind South Africa in Group K.

The Cranes are managed by Paul Put, who has plenty of African management experience with Gambia, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Congo in the past.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Tunisia v Uganda online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Tunisia vs Uganda for FREE in the UK

Tunisia v Uganda will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off slated for 20:00 GMT. Coverage will start at 19:55 GMT.

Tunisia v Uganda free live stream Channel 4's streaming service on their website hosts the live stream for this one, and all AFCON games. It's free – all you need to do is register and hit play.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Tunisia v Uganda from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Is Tunisia v Uganda on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch Tunisia v Uganda on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 15:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Tunisia v Uganda in Africa

Tunisia residents can watch the game on beIN Sports, while those in Uganda will be able to tune in via SuperSport.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Tunisia v Uganda: Preview

Tunisia will be hoping to put behind memories of a disastrous 2023 AFCON campaign, with the 2004 winners not even getting out of the group.

But with hope renewed, Sami Trabelsi's side are priced at 12/1 to win the competition and ever expected to do much better this time around.

Burnley mad man Hanibal Mejbri has been included in their squad for the tournament, along with Celtic forward Sebastian Tounekti, who has been a regular for the Hoops so far this season.

Uganda pushed South Africa all the way in Group K and finished only a point behind them to book their spot.

Managed by Put, defensive midfield kingpin and captain Khalid Aucho will lead the team in Morocco with confidence high.

Regular defender Isaac Muleme has also made the cut and currently plays his football in Czechia.

Up front, St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is included, and the 30-year-old does have four goals to his name in all competitions so far this season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tunisia 2-2 Uganda

Tunisia haven't fared well in recent years at AFCON, and given Uganda's solid qualification campaign, we think this one ends level.