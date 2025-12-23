How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: TV & streaming, watch for free in the UK as London rivals meet in the last Carabao Cup quarter-final

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace today as Eberechi Eze welcomes old friends to the Emirates once more, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Cup football has been kind to Crystal Palace in 2025 and the Eagles are eager to follow their first major trophy with a second.

Their Carabao Cup quarter-final draw is, on paper, the toughest the competition could throw at them. Arsenal away is a severe challenge for Oliver Glasner's men and the Gunners are yet to concede a goal in the League Cup this season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace for free?

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will be available to watch for free on ITV1 in the UK, with a free live stream on ITVX.

ITVX is the official streaming service of national free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV, so fans can stream the game as long as they have a UK television licence and a free ITV account online. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Fans in the UK have various options to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, which will be broadcast by both ITV and Sky Sports.

The match will be available on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming platform, while Sky Sports customers can choose to watch on Sky Sports Premier League if they prefer to do so.

Fans with the relevant subscriptions can stream the game via NowTV, Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the US

Fans in the United states will be able to stream Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live via EFL broadcast partner Paramount+ on Wednesday.

Watch the EFL on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the EFL rights-holder in the US, with a huge selection of games across the Carabao Cup, Championship, League One, and League Two. Plans start from $7.99 a month – a bargain considering you get all the Champions League live streams too.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace through beIN Sports Australia. It will be shown live on beIN Sports 2.

Routes to the quarters

How Arsenal reached the quarter-finals

R3: Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal

Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal R4: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

How Crystal Palace reached the quarter-finals

R3: Crystal Palace (4) 1-1 (2) Millwall

Crystal Palace (4) 1-1 (2) Millwall R4: Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Carabao Cup preview

To the dismay of supporters, Glasner is now openly working on extending his Selhurst Park legacy. The manager who guided Palace to the FA Cup and into Europe has reportedly decide to leave at the end of his contract in May.

The Austrian boss won't be short of suitors and a second pot would strengthen his hand still further. Palace will start their FA Cup defence at Macclesfield, by which time they'll hope to be in the frame for an unlikely cup double.

Arsenal are strong favourites at home on Tuesday. They progressed as far as the last eight without fuss, winning 2-0 against Grimsby Town in the third round and Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round.

The Gunners have a surprisingly meagre history with the League Cup, winning it only twice and long before Arsene Wenger installed them as a dominant force and FA Cup specialists.

Tickets

Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

The Africa Cup of Nations will affect Glasner's selection for this enticing quarter-final tie. Ismaila Sarr is a significant loss to the Palace attack and will likely play for Senegal against Botswana earlier on the very same day.

Mikel Arteta has no such worry and can look forward to the match knowing that the Gunners have been beaten just four times by Palace since 1979.

Arsenal's last home defeat against the Eagles was in April 2019, when Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur scored the goals in a 3-2 win at the Emirates.

Arsenal have won seven of the last eight meetings including in this exact fixture in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup last season. Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick that night. His timely return from long-term injury will not have gone unnoticed in Croydon.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

With home advantage and a thirst for silverware, we're backing Arsenal to get the job done.