Allardyce hopeful of permanent Song deal

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce is hopeful of landing midfielder Alex Song permanently when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Song is reportedly attracting the attentions of both Liverpool and Manchester United, but Allardyce insists the London club West Ham have the financial clout to compete for his signature.

"There are a considerable amount of funds available next season," he said. "We can't be spending that this season because we are at the extreme of that budget but next season is a completely new budget.

"It depends what Barcelona are looking for and what Alex is looking for and those negotiations will happen in and around that period."

Allardyce also insists he has no fears regarding the future of on-loan full-back Carl Jenkinson.

Parent club Arsenal have been left short at the back following an injury to Mathieu Debuchy, but the West Ham boss does not believe Arsene Wenger has the option to recall Jenkinson.

"I'm 99 per cent sure he's ours for the season," he added. "I don't think there is a call-back clause this month."