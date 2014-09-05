South Korea chief backs Stielike to succeed

The Korean Football Association (KFA) handed the German a four-year contract that runs until the end of the 2018 World Cup on Friday, nearly two months after Hong Myung-bo tendered his resignation.

Stielike has previously coached Switzerland, more than two decades ago, and also took charge of Ivory Coast between 2006 and 2008.

However, the KFA's technical director, Lee Yong-soo, does not feel Stielike's past experiences are particularly relevant as he begins his new role.

"He was frank about his past failures when he managed Switzerland," Lee said. "He was very passionate about managing Korean football overall. He said he would come to Korea with his family.

"Now we will try our best to help him. He may not the best coach in the world but I think he has enough ability to change the football of Korea.

"I know his record as national team manager is not great. But he can make a good one with Korea. He has not seen recent matches of the Korea national team but he said he wants to maximise ability of players."

Lee also confirmed that the KFA are hopeful of appointing a South Korean coach after Stielike's tenure.

South Korea's search for a new coach began when Hong ended his stay after the team failed to win a game at the recent World Cup in Brazil.