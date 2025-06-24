Thomas Frank has completed his first deal as Tottenham manager

Tottenham Hotspur have broken a new record in order to sanction the first signing of Thomas Frank's era.

Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou as the new Spurs boss, will look to make the Lilywhites competitive once again, after they finished in 17th in the Premier League last season, just 13 points above the relegation places.

But questions were raised given Tottenham did win the Europa League after their success over Manchester United, with Frank now set to guide his new side into the Champions League next season.

Tottenham break 'new record' to sanction Thomas Frank's first signing

Thomas Frank was recently announced as the new Tottenham boss (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It seems odd to have replaced Postecoglou, given the former Celtic boss ended Spurs' 17-year wait for a trophy, with a whole host of players missing through injury across a disastrous campaign.

But, chairman Daniel Levy felt the club needed new direction and thus Frank was drafted in as Postecoglou's replacement. Much of the speculation has been which players could arrive in north London this summer, with one man now set to join from Japan.

Tottenham celebrate their Europa League success after beating Manchester United in Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per multiple reports, via Fabrizio Romano and BBC Sport, Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Kawasaki Frontale star Kota Takai. The 20-year-old centre-back, who is already a Japan international, is expected to arrive at the club next month.

The move, estimated to be worth in the region of £5m, will be a record fee paid for a Japanese player from the J League and Takai will provide competition alongside Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin next season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Takai has won four caps for Japan's senior side, making his international debut in a World Cup qualifier versus China last September. He made 28 appearances last season for Kawasaki Frontale, scoring twice.

He was also voted the J-League's 'Best Young Player in 2024', further proving his capabilities in the division.

Kota Takai will join Spurs ahead of the 2025/26 campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Takai seems to be a decent pick up for the Lilywhites, especially given his price tag and his international pedigree at only 20. Whether or not he can cope with the step up English football brings remains to be seen.

But Frank has helped developed players similar to Takai in the past and Tottenham will hope his influence can unearth another gem ready for next season.