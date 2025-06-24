Tottenham smash record for Thomas Frank's first new summer transfer: report
Tottenham have acted quickly to secure Thomas Frank's first official signing
Tottenham Hotspur have broken a new record in order to sanction the first signing of Thomas Frank's era.
Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou as the new Spurs boss, will look to make the Lilywhites competitive once again, after they finished in 17th in the Premier League last season, just 13 points above the relegation places.
But questions were raised given Tottenham did win the Europa League after their success over Manchester United, with Frank now set to guide his new side into the Champions League next season.
Tottenham break 'new record' to sanction Thomas Frank's first signing
It seems odd to have replaced Postecoglou, given the former Celtic boss ended Spurs' 17-year wait for a trophy, with a whole host of players missing through injury across a disastrous campaign.
But, chairman Daniel Levy felt the club needed new direction and thus Frank was drafted in as Postecoglou's replacement. Much of the speculation has been which players could arrive in north London this summer, with one man now set to join from Japan.
As per multiple reports, via Fabrizio Romano and BBC Sport, Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Kawasaki Frontale star Kota Takai. The 20-year-old centre-back, who is already a Japan international, is expected to arrive at the club next month.
The move, estimated to be worth in the region of £5m, will be a record fee paid for a Japanese player from the J League and Takai will provide competition alongside Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin next season.
Takai has won four caps for Japan's senior side, making his international debut in a World Cup qualifier versus China last September. He made 28 appearances last season for Kawasaki Frontale, scoring twice.
He was also voted the J-League's 'Best Young Player in 2024', further proving his capabilities in the division.
In FourFourTwo's view, Takai seems to be a decent pick up for the Lilywhites, especially given his price tag and his international pedigree at only 20. Whether or not he can cope with the step up English football brings remains to be seen.
But Frank has helped developed players similar to Takai in the past and Tottenham will hope his influence can unearth another gem ready for next season.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
