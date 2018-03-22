Spain defender Ramos targeting Casillas caps record

Sergio Ramos has set his sights on overtaking goalkeeper Iker Casillas as the most-capped player in Spain's history.

Real Madrid defender Ramos will make his 150th international appearance against Germany on Friday, if selected by coach Julen Lopetegui.

Casillas' national record of 167 caps is within the reach of Ramos and the 31-year-old has made eclipsing his former club and international team-mate his goal.

"The truth is that it [playing against world champions Germany for his 150th cap] is a special moment," Ramos told a news conference on Thursday.

"There is nothing more beautiful than being able to represent my country.

"As long as I maintain that winning spirit, I will continue to represent this team when they call me up.

"I would like to be the player who has worn this shirt the most times, but it won't be easy."

The current Spain squad features more Madrid players than representatives from LaLiga leaders Barcelona, a fact Ramos was quick to note.

"Generations change. Football brings new players and now there are more Real Madrid players than from Barcelona," said Ramos, who partners Barca's Gerard Pique at the back.

"Before there was a greater Barca influence and now it's balanced out. It's good for Spanish football to count with players from other clubs like Valencia, Villarreal."