Spartak playmaker Alex to join Corinthians

"Spartak and Corinthians have principally agreed on a deal involving 29-year-old midfielder Alex," Spartak said on their website.

"Today Alex will fly to Brazil for a medical and to discuss a personal contract. If (he) passes the medical, the two clubs would then sign a transfer agreement."

Spartak coach Valery Karpin, who also serves as the club's general director, said: "Alex is one of our best players but any player should be allowed to change clubs. It's normal and should be good for his career."

Alex became one of Spartak's top players soon after joining the Moscow club from Brazilian side Internacional in February 2009 and was named the team's captain last year.

But with the Brazil international missing much of the pre-season because of injuries, Spartak have struggled for form and dropped to the bottom of the domestic league table last month.

They also suffered an embarrassing 10-3 aggregate defeat by Porto in the Europa League quarter-finals last month.