Speaking to Arsenal players did not feel right - Wilshere

Jack Wilshere says watching Bournemouth play at Arsenal was one of the strangest experiences of his career and revealed he opted against speaking to the Gunners' squad before the game.

The England midfielder, on loan at Bournemouth from the Gunners, sat in the stands to watch his parent club's 3-1 home victory on Sunday and found the whole day to be an unusual one.

Injured Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck was seen teasing Wilshere when Arsene Wenger's men opened the scoring, leaving him unsure how to react.

"It was really strange," Wilshere said to Sky Sports.

"I got to the game and walked up the tunnel and thought, 'Where do I go first? Do I go and talk to the Bournemouth boys?' That felt right because they're my team at the moment.

"It wouldn't be right if I ignored all of them and went in and said hello to the Arsenal boys. Of course, I spoke to them after the game but it didn't feel right before the game.

"I said to one of the staff before the game, 'I feel awkward here'. It was the same when I was watching the game.

"Danny Welbeck kept asking me, 'Who do you want to win?' It was a strange one. I've never been in that situation before."

Wilshere stressed he only wants to focus on this season with Bournemouth, despite Wenger recently confirming he would be offered a new Arsenal contract in January.

He continued: "At the moment, my head is in Bournemouth. I know as much as everyone else knows.

"I read what the boss at Arsenal said and at the moment I'm focused on performing for Bournemouth and putting myself in a position where Arsenal want to offer me a new contract and I'm in a strong position at the end of the season.

"At the moment, I'm taking each game as it comes, working hard and I'm looking forward to the next six or seven months here at Bournemouth.

"We'll see what happens after that."

Wilshere is trying to eliminate the previous two seasons – where he made just one top-flight start from a total of just five league appearances – from his mind.

"Let's forget the last two years," added Wilshere.

"Two years of injuries, of coming back, of trying to get fit and not getting in the team and then picking up another injury and missing too much football.

"Let's just erase the last two years and start again."