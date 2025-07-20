Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has opened up about his departure from the Premier League runners-up.

The Gunners and Tomiyasu mutually terminated his contract at the start of July, ending an Arsenal career decimated by injuries.

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal in 2021 and managed 65 league appearances but was sidelined by knee injuries for the entirety of the 2024-25 season, playing just six minutes against Southampton at the start of October.

Tomiyasu termination was ‘not unilateral’

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now a free agent, the Japanese international appeared on Atsuto Uchida’s Football Time on DAZN, telling the former Samurai Blue right-back that there are things he can’t say about leaving Arsenal but that the termination of his contract was, as reported, a mutual decision.

“It wasn't a sudden decision to leave,” said Tomiyasu, as quoted by GOAL. “I want to make it clear that my contract wasn’t terminated unilaterally, and I didn’t unilaterally say ‘I’m leaving.’

Takehiro Tomiyasu of Japan in action during 2022 World Cup qualifying (Image credit: Alamy)

“We had a proper discussion and came to the conclusion that ‘this decision is best for me, for the club, and for everyone, so I’m leaving.’ It all ended amicably.”

Tomiyasu captured the attention of scouts while playing for Avispa Fukuoka and was brought to Europe by Belgian side Sint-Truiden before maturing as a Bologna player between 2019 and 2021.

Admitting to feeling stress and anxiety during his lengthy injury absence, Tomiyasu revealed the reaction of his teammates to the news of his departure.

“I said my final goodbyes to the players, coaches and staff,” he told Uchida. “I went to the locker room and staff room and one by one, I said, ‘I’m leaving.’ As I said my goodbyes to each and every one of them, I was reminded that I was loved.”

Tomiyasu with Arsenal teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Japanese international defender played 84 times for the Gunners in all competitions, making more than 20 Premier League appearances in each of his first three seasons before he was struck down by the knee injury that eventually forced him into season-ending surgery.

Arsenal’s players were surprised by the decision to mutually terminate his contract, which protected him financially as an injured player who will take time to find a new employer.

Tomiyasu isn’t looking for a club for the time being. He explained to Uchida that the cartilage damage in his knee is a long way from repaired and he will focus instead on his recovery, admitting to feeling ‘free’ to focus on himself.