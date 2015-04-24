Sporting Braga 1 Belenenses 1: Hosts' slim Champions League hopes hang by a thread

Pedro Tiba scored a late equaliser and was then sent off as Sporting Braga drew 1-1 with Belenenses - a result that put a huge dent in the hosts' bid for UEFA Champions League football.

The visitors, themselves chasing a Europa League spot, led through Pele's 15th-minute strike and appeared to be given a further boost when Pedro Santos was dismissed for Braga midway through the second half.

But the home side hit back through Tiba's leveller four minutes from time, only for him to collect his second yellow in stoppage time.

It leaves Braga nine points behind third-placed Sporting, while Belenenses trail Vitoria de Guimaraes - who occupy the final Europa League qualifying spot - by three.