Sporting Kansas City 4 Dallas 0: Nemeth, Zusi destroy 10-man visitors

Sporting Kansas City stormed past 10-man Dallas 4-0 on Friday, joining their second-placed opponents on 21 points in the Western Conference in MLS.

Krisztian Nemeth knocked in a close-range header in the 19th minute at Sporting Park, after Graham Zusi's set-piece was flicked on by Kevin Ellis to the back post.

Sporting KC's bid to make it seven matches unbeaten was buoyed by the dismissal of Dallas centre-back Zach Loyd.

Loyd picked up his second yellow in the 43rd minute, bringing down number nine Nemeth who was looking to break through on goal.

Nemeth turned provider six minutes after half-time, providing Benny Feilhaber with a tap in.

Ellis then got in on the scoring moments later, getting his header on target from a Zusi corner before Zusi himself powered a strike past the hapless Dan Kennedy in Dallas' goal in the 63rd minute.

Sporting KC and Dallas are on 21 points after 13 matches, with Dallas winless in three.