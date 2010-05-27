Spurs keen on Baptista move

Corriere della Sera suggest that Baptista’s representatives will meet with Spurs officials next week to discuss the possibility of the Brazilian moving to White Hart Lane.

Baptista, nicknamed ‘The Beast’ for his powerful physique, is currently preparing for the World Cup with Brazil, who touched down in South Africa on Thursday.

Although likely to be a mere squad player for the tournament, Baptista has managed to wrestle his way into Dunga’s line of thoughts despite his notorious inconsistencies at club level.

The 28-year-old featured on a regular basis for Roma in their hugely successful domestic season, helping the Giallorossi to a second placed finish in Serie A.

Baptista has already enjoyed a spell in English football after joining Tottenham's arch rivals Arsenal during the 2006/07 campaign.

Whilst there he hit three league goals in his eight appearances for the Gunners, but it was in the League Cup where his talents shone through with six strikes in the competition.

A memorable quarter-final tie against Liverpool saw the forward find the net four times, despite also missing a penalty. Coincidentally he scored a brace against Spurs in the semi-final at White Hart Lane.

Spurs supremo Harry Redknapp is keen to bolster his squad with experienced Champions League players following the club’s qualification for Europe's premier club competition, and Baptista is rumoured to fit the bill after experience with both Real Madrid and Roma in the tournament.

By Joe Brewin

