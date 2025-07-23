Tottenham launch astonishing Rodrygo move to suckerpunch Arsenal: report

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo could soon be rocking up in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a shock approach to Real Madrid regarding winger Rodrygo

Spurs have not been shy in spending the windfall their Europa League triumph, and subsequent Champions League entry, has provided them.

They have already brought Thomas Frank into the dugout from Brentford, nabbed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United and are working on a slightly complicated deal for Nottingham Forest man Morgan Gibbs-White.

Tottenham Hotspur muscle in on Liverpool and Arsenal target Rodrygo

Rodrygo somewhat slips into the shadows at the Bernabeu with the likes of Kylian Mbappe around (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrygo holds an odd place in the football hierarchy; undoubtedly one of the best attackers in the world, but somewhat in the shadows at the Bernabeu, with stars like Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham taking much of the limelight.

In the likes of Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz, Los Blancos have plenty of cover for the Brazilian’s right-wing berth, creating suggestions that he could be available for the right price.

Mohammed Kudus is Spurs' headline signing so far, as they try and tie up a deal for Morgan Gibbs-White (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet AS, Spurs are looking to make a statement by signing Rodrygo.

Given the money already spent this window, the report reveals that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, ever the negotiator, hopes to get the price for the winger below €90m.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest, but the Gunners have just signed Noni Madueke, while the Blues have brought in Jamie Gittens and Estevao in this window, which will surely reduce their need for a Rodrygo-level signing.

Madrid and the player have agreed to sit down to discuss his position, but “the ball is in Rodrygo’s court”, according to AS.

Rodrygo's future at Madrid is far from certain (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, although Spurs had a disastrous season in the Premier League, they did net their first silverware in 17 years last term, so if they want to be considered among the elite in Europe once again, they need to strike while the iron’s hot.

There is no better time than now, with their Europa League winnings and Champions League money on the way, and signing one of Madrid’s top attackers would be a clear signal of intent.

Levy is a stubborn dealmaker, but if he can find a way to make this one work, he must make every effort to get it over the line.

Rodrygo is valued at €90m, according to Transfermarkt.