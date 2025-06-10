Tottenham target has rejected move 'without thinking twice': report

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a bitter blow ahead of a huge summer.

After the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, there is yet another summer rebuild on the cards for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, as he must now, first and foremost, appoints a new head coach in north London.

With Brentford boss Thomas Frank the leading favourite, you would think players would be jumping at the chance to sign for the Lilywhites, with Champions League football on the horizon.

Tottenham Hotspur braced for rejection

Thomas Frank looks set for the Tottenham job (Image credit: Getty Images)

For one player, that statement seemingly couldn’t be further from the truth.

Departing with victory in the Europa League final wasn’t enough to save Postecoglou’s job, with yet another new manager set to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month.

Tottenham won the Europa League last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recruiting well in preparation for European football will be paramount to Spurs’ hopes for success in 2025/26, but they’ve already received one setback from Italy.

According to Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, Tottenham target Francesco Coppola has snubbed the club’s advances in order to remain with Serie B side Pisa.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coppola, who spent time in the academy at Juventus before moving to Pisa, impressed on loan in the third tier of Italy this season, spending time with Vis Pesaro. He played 35 times in total for Roberto Stellone’s side, scoring three times.

Having now rejected advances from Lens in France and Tottenham, Coppola is firmly focussed on helping Pisa in their return to Serie A, having seen his parent club ensure a return to Italy’s top flight following promotion.

Francesco Coppola (right) has rejected Tottenham (Image credit: Marco Zac/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Valued by Transfermarkt at just €200k (£196k), Tottenham clearly had plans to develop the youngster, with scouts having been watching his progress closely in Serie C this season.

But for now, Coppola looks set to remain in Italy and challenge himself amongst the best in Serie A.

In FourFourTwo’s view, we will perhaps see how well his skillset copes with top-level football in Italy next season and Spurs could yet revisit the move in January.