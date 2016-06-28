St Patrick's triumph as Europa League kicks off

St Patrick's were the only winners as the Europa League got under way with the opening set of first qualifying round fixtures on Tuesday, securing a 1-0 victory over Jeunesse Esch in Dublin.

Christy Fagan's 10th-minute goal ensured Liam Buckley's side will head to Luxembourg next Tuesday with a first-leg lead to protect.

The other three matches ended in draws, with Slovan Bratislava – who claimed the 1969 Cup Winners' Cup – held 0-0 by Partizani in Albania, while Kapaz against Dacia also ended scoreless.

Buducnost Podgorica of Montenegro led at Rabotnicki through Velizar Janketic, but Eljif Elmas levelled for the Macedonians with 10 minutes remaining as it ended 1-1.