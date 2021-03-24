Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to prove they are not ‘one-tournament wonders’

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has called on his team to prove they are no “one-tournament wonders”.

Scotland will end a 23-year absence from the big stage at this summer’s Euro 2020 finals but the focus is on the World Cup as Clarke’s men begin their qualifying campaign against Austria on Thursday.

Clarke said: “The squad is focused completely on the World Cup games because they are the most important ones.

Clarke’s men begin their qualifying campaign against Austria on Thursday (Steve Welsh/PA)

“We have said almost since we qualified for the Euros that we don’t want to be one-tournament wonders. We want to have a continued period of success.

“That starts tomorrow night against Austria at Hampden.”

Clarke lost Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack to an ongoing calf problem on Monday but has the likes of John Fleck and Kenny McLean as alternatives, while Scott McTominay could move forward into his natural midfield position.

Your Scotland squad to face Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands in our opening @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/bHTjnbolHn— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 16, 2021 See more

“We lost Ryan Jack but we sort of pre-empted that so we are in good shape,” Clarke said.

“It is a blow for us because he has done well for us and he plays a certain position in midfield that without him we don’t really have.

“So we will miss him but we have got a really good squad now so time for someone else to step forward.

“The little time we have had on the training pitch has been really good work, high quality so hopefully we can take that on to the pitch. In my head, I know the team.”