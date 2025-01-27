Wales Women Euro 2025 squad: First ever tournament beckons for Wales

Wales Women will get their first-ever taste of major tournament football this summer as they head to Switzerland for the Euros.

Y Dreigiau topped their qualifying group in impressive fashion to earn a play-off place before overcoming Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland to earn a spot at Euro 2025.

It's a tough assignment for the Welsh in the group stage, though, with the draw putting them against the past two winners of the competition (the Netherlands and England) as well as trophy hopefuls France.

Far from just being there to make up the numbers, Wales will be determined to pull off a surprise and make their dream continue by making it into the knockout stages.

Wales Women's Euros squad

Last Wales Women's squad

The squad called up to face the Republic of Ireland for the Euro 2025 qualifying play-off final in November/December:

GK: Laura O'Sullivan-Jones (Gwalia United)

GK: Olivia Clark (FC Twente)

GK: Safia Middleton-Patel (Manchester United)

DF: Lily Woodham (Crystal Palace)

DF: Gemma Evans (Liverpool)

DF: Mayzee Davies (Liverpool Feds)

DF: Rhiannon Roberts (Real Betis)

MF: Josie Green (Crystal Palace)

DF: Hayley Ladd (Manchester United)

DF: Lois Joel (Newcastle United)

DF: Ffion Morgan (Bristol City)

MF: Ceri Holland (Liverpool)

MF: Angharad James (Seattle Reign)

MF: Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign)

MF: Charlie Estcourt (DC Power FC)

MF: Mared Griffiths (Manchester United)

MF: Carrie Jones (IFK Norrkoping)

MF: Alice Griffiths (Southampton)

FW: Kayleigh Barton (Charlton Athletic)

FW: Hannah Cain (Leicester City)

FW: Rachel Rowe (Southampton)

FW: Mary McAteer (Sunderland)

FW: Ella Powell (Bristol City)

Wales fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5: Wales 4-0 Croatia, Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales

April 9: Kosovo 0-6 Wales, Zahir Pajaziti Stadium, Podujeve, Kosovo

May 31: Wales 1-1 Ukraine, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales

June 4: Ukraine 2-2 Wales, SStadion Respect Energy, Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland

July 12: Croatia 0-3 Wales, Stadion Branko Cavlovic-Cavlek, Karlovac, Croatia

July 16: Wales 2-0 Kosovo, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales

October 25: Play-off: Slovakia 2-1 Wales, NTC Poprad, Poprad, Slovakia

October 29: Play-off: Wales 2-0 Slovakia (AET), Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

November 29: Play-off: Wales 1-1 Republic of Ireland, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

December 3: Play-off: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Wales, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Women's Nations League

February 21: Italy v Wales, Stadio Brianteo, Monza, Italy

February 26: Wales v Sweden, Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales

April 4: Wales v Denmark, venue TBC

April 8: Sweden v Wales, venue TBC

May 30: Denmark v Wales, venue TBC

June 3: Wales v Italy, venue TBC

Euro 2025

July 5: Wales v Netherlands, Allmend Stadion, Lucerne, Switzerland

July 9: France v Wales, Arena St. Gallen, St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 13: England v Wales, Arena St. Gallen, St. Gallen, Switzerland

Wales manager: Rhian Wilkinson

Former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson was appointed as Gemma Grainger's successor just before qualifying got underway last year and has delivered impressive results to get Wales to their first-ever major tournament.

Wilkinson formerly served as Hege Riise's assistant manager in the England and Great Britain setup in 2021 before returning across the Atlantic to take charge of Portland Thorns.

The 42-year-old led the Thorns to finish runners-up in the NWSL in her one and only season in charge - their best ever performance - before resigning after self-reporting to expressing feelings for one of her playing staff. An investigation found no wrongdoing, but Wilkinson stepped down regardless feeling she no longer had the trust of her squad.

Wales' star player

Jess Fishlock

Jess Fishlock has more goals for Wales than Gareth Bale

With six goals in the qualifying stage, Wales' all-time leading scorer Jess Fishlock remains as important as ever to her country's hopes.

The Seattle Reign midfielder, who is number 50 on FourFourTwo's current best players list, chipped in with six goals in qualifying and will bring huge leadership qualities onto the pitch with her: she has already supplemented her huge medal collection as a player with one as a manager after leading Melbourne City to the W-League title as player/head coach in 2016/17.