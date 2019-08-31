Steve Parish: Palace will let Wilfried Zaha leave, but not this summer

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish will let Wilfried Zaha leave the club in the next transfer window as he believes the forward deserves to play for a bigger club.

The 26-year-old wanted to push through a move to Everton this summer but Parish believes Zaha can do better and will let him go to the right club if he can find a replacement.

“I’m sure it has a happy ending for everybody,” Parish said in the Daily Mail. “That’s what I want to generate and I’m sure we’ll make that happen.

“We’ve all been young, but the situation was not right for anybody this summer. You think at the time it is, but I wouldn’t put a cap on this kid’s talent.

“I’ve watched him every week for 10 years, he scored the goal in the first game after we bought the club when he was 16.

“So there’s even a bit of me that wants to see what he can do at a top club, and I certainly wouldn’t want to be the person who stopped that.”

Zaha came through the ranks at Palace, making his debut in 2010. He joined Manchester United in 2013 but struggled to break into the first team at Old Trafford and returned to Selhurst Park, initially on loan, before rejoining on a permanent deal in 2015.

The Ivory Coast international signed a contract extension last summer which ties him to Palace until the summer of 2023.