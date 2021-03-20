Steven Davis ‘excited to hear the Champions League music at Ibrox again’

Steven Davis has signed up for another shot at the Champions League after agreeing a new one-year deal with Rangers.

The Northern Ireland skipper, 36, was part of the last Gers side to make the group stages back in 2010.

And he is now hoping to sample another taste of Europe’s premier competition after committing himself to a further 12 months with Steven Gerrard’s newly-crowned champions.

Davis said: “It is a privilege to play at Rangers and every game for my boyhood club is special.

“Winning 55 was a historic moment for all of us and especially for me, as I had always said that I had unfinished business at Ibrox. As the manager has said, this is only the beginning and I am proud to continue as a Ranger for another season.

“We have plenty left to fight for this season and I am pleased that I have been able to contribute to the team.

“The manager and (sporting director) Ross Wilson were very open about their plans for me and the squad in the year ahead. I am excited for the future and especially to hear the Champions League music at Ibrox once again.”

Davis – who could overtake Peter Shilton’s all-time UK international caps record in the next fortnight – will have given almost eight years of service to the club across two spells by the time his new deal expires.

The veteran midfielder – who moved to Southampton in 2012 following the club’s financial implosion and returned in January 2019 – has been one of Gerrard’s star performers this term and is set to vie with skipper James Tavernier and defender Connor Goldson for the player of the year honours.

And Gerrard is delighted the former Fulham and Aston Villa man will be back on board next season.

“Steven embodies professionalism and continues to set the standards required to be a Rangers player,” said the Ibrox boss. “He has been instrumental this year, playing a key role in our league success.

“Ross and I have enjoyed open dialogue with him, and acknowledge how he has handled this contact extension. Steven is low-maintenance and has much more to give our team, not only for the rest of this season but beyond.

“He is a role model to his team-mates and continues to strive to be a better version of himself. I am very pleased to have a player with Premier League and international experience on board as we look towards next season.”