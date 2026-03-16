Watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. VIP premium match ticket, food, drink and more, for just £99

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League form might have them on the brink of the unthinkable – relegation to the Championship, but in the Champions League at home, they've been a different proposition.

After a 5-2 mauling in Spain, Wednesday's Champions League second leg tie against Atletico Madrid might be just too much to ask. However, it represents a fantastic opportunity for Spurs fans to enjoy some of the best premium seats in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, under the floodlights, and at a bargain price.

Kick off is at 8pm, and you can watch all the action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a VIP ticket for just £99. It comes with complimentary pre-match food, a halftime drink and halfway line padded seating in what is one of the most impressive football stadiums in Europe.

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Buy a VIP package for Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid for £99 with Seat Unique.

Buy Spurs vs Atletico VIP tickets for just £99

Halfway Line East Premium – £99 This package gives you a premium halfway line padded seating in Tier 2, East Stand. It also includes access to the East Premium Lounge 2 hours before kick-off and a pre-match grazing menu buffet. There is a fully licensed bar with a complimentary halftime drink. Subject to availability, there is also an ex-player before the match, a programme, and yet more food and bar drinks (not included) for 60 minutes after the final whistle.

If you're in the market for an even higher level of hospitality, another option for the Wednesday game is the Stratus Lounge (£199). See the Seat Unique website for further details.

To buy match tickets through Seat Unique, you don't need to be in a supporters club or need to wait for ticket windows to open. It's as simple as choosing the game you would like to go to and buying your tickets online.

Richarlison sealed a vital Premier League point for Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid match preview

Julian Alvarez is one of Atletico's biggest goal threats with 16 in all competitions, including 2 against Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images/Denis Doyle)

Tottenham's season has been miserable, and even after a dramatic late equaliser at Anfield that secured Spurs a crucial point in the Premier League, they are still deep in a relegation battle. Much to the derision of the Anfield faithful, Richarlison's goal in front of the Kop could well be the catalyst to rescue Tottenham's season. The Champions League could be a welcome distraction to the Tottenham faithful and from the looming threat of relegation to the Championship next season.

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Trailing 5-2 to Atletico, a place in the last sixteen of the Champions League fixture is still up for grabs. Despite a calamitous first-half display in Madrid last week, Tottenham's home form in the Champions League is impressive, winning all of their UCL league phase home games without conceding, so a recovery is certainly not out of the question.

However, with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, will Igor Tudor play a weakened side, resting his key players for the Forest clash in what is the classic six-pointer on Sunday afternoon?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid arrive in North London in fine form with a weekend win against Getafe in La Liga, which sees Diego Simeone's team sitting comfortably in third, and a Champions League spot for next season all but guaranteed. They'll arrive full of confidence with four consecutive La Liga wins backing up an impressive 5-2 win over Tottenham. Those five goals also mean they set a new record for the most goals in a single Champions League campaign with 29, and the likelihood is they'll advance into the quarter-finals.

Tottenham will be looking at Atletico's away record in the Champions League, with only one win in six, and clean sheets have also been few and far between. It will give the Tottenham fans hope, but with Atletico's firepower, including Julian Alvarez, and the talismanic Antoine Griezmann, you'd suspect they'll be more than capable of scoring. If that's first, it most likely kills the tie, as far as Tottenham's hopes of progression go.

Other Seat Unique games

Seat Unique's VIP tickets don't just apply to tonight's game; there's a wide choice of Champions League hospitality, Premier League packages, and a host of music hospitality packages and premium tickets, all available on their website.

The brand also has VIP tickets for many other British clubs. Take your pick from: Arsenal, Arsenal Women, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Birmingham City WFC, Brentford, Bristol Rovers, Crystal Palace, Everton, Everton Women, Fleetwoood Town, Forest Green Rovers, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Leeds, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Plymouth Argyle, Rangers, Sheffield United, Southampton, Swansea City, Tottenham, Watford, Wigan Athletic, and Wolverhampton.