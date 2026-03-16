Football Manager 26: The 10 most reliable goalkeepers in the game

Goalkeepers in Football Manager are always a tricky prospect.

In FM26, there are precious few wonderkids between the sticks who go on to make the grade at the elite level, with this one position that you have to wait longer than most to find a top option.

So, who should you bring to your club to keep net?

1. Tommaso Martinelli

FM26: Tommaso Martinelli (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

No relation to Gabriel, Tommaso Martinelli is perhaps the best goalkeeping prospect in the game this time around.



Those physical stats are a little shaky, but that's to be expected from a 19-year-old. Everything else is a solid platform to develop, and at under £15m, the Italian is more than capable of starting for a Champions League-chasing club within three years.

2. Matvey Safonov

FM26: Matvey Safonov (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Going for a backup goalkeeper of a big club is never a bad idea for an FM save (more on that later).

Matvey Safonov's composure will aid him in penalty situations, while his reflexes and jumping reach are standout, too. Available for under £30m, he could be a steal if you get him out of Paris Saint-Germain early enough.

3. Alex Meret

FM26: Alex Meret (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

If it's reliability you're after, then Napoli stopper Alex Meret is the type to plug in your side and forget about.



Strong at all the fundamentals and at aged 28 when the game starts, he's about to hit his peak years and shouldn't break the bank either.

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4. Anthony Patterson

FM26: Anthony Patterson (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

One of the best young EFL stoppers last season, Black Cats academy graduate Patterson comes loaded with a steady set of stats and - crucially for this exercise - no glaring weaknesses.



Priced at the £6m mark in the game, the 25-year-old ticks all the boxes for either an upward-looking Championship side, or a solid top-tier back-up.

5. Ferran Quetglas

FM26: Ferran Quetglas (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Already priced in the £20m+ bracket at the age of 20, the Spanish prospect is one of the most promising stoppers in the game.



Good with his feet, Quetglas has the attitrubes to succeed as a modern goalkeeper and can grow into a reliable No.1 for the biggest of teams over the course of a long save.

6. Giorgi Mamardashvili

FM26: Giorgi Mamardashvili (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

One of the most expensive goalkeepers in the game, the Georgian comes with the stats you'd expect from a player whose value soars past the £50m mark… but why not seek a loan for your first season?



The 24-year-old is the kind of stopper to build your defence around, with his reflexes, command of the area and communication among his best attributes. At his age, you're likely to get bored of your save long before his performance starts to dip.

7. Josep Martinez

FM26: Josep Martinez (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

If your side's budget wouldn't even get you Mamardashvili's right glove, then 27-year-old Spanish stopper Martinez is a rock-solid option between the sticks.



Able to command his area with aplomb and cool under pressure, Martinez may not be a natural with his feet, but at that price, he can be a bargain for the right team.

8. Mile Svilar

FM26: Mile Svilar (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

The Serbian stopper is another superb long-term option for a team competing at the highest level.



He won't come cheap, with his value sneaking past the £50m mark, but at 25 years of age, the Serbian international can fit into most tactical systems and consistently deliver for your side.

9. Vicente Guaita

FM26: Vicente Guaita (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

At age 38 when the game starts, the ex-Crystal Palace stopper isn't one to build your team around, but if you find yourself in a short-term goalkeeping pickle, he's an excellent option.



Available on a free, the Spaniard's experience and attributes mean he's a good short-term option or potential back-up.

10. Diogo Costa

FM26: Diogo Costa (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Another stopper for the high rollers, as the Portuguese No.1 will likely set you back the best part of £60m.



But with one of the best sets of stats you'll see in the game, it'll be worth it, as the 25-year-old balances the mental side with his ability between the sticks to provide one of the most reliable options in the game.