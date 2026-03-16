Football Manager 26: The 10 most reliable goalkeepers in the game
The goalkeepers to sign in Football Manager 26, capable of elevating your squad
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Goalkeepers in Football Manager are always a tricky prospect.
In FM26, there are precious few wonderkids between the sticks who go on to make the grade at the elite level, with this one position that you have to wait longer than most to find a top option.
So, who should you bring to your club to keep net?
The best goalkeepers to sign in Football Manager 26
1. Tommaso Martinelli
No relation to Gabriel, Tommaso Martinelli is perhaps the best goalkeeping prospect in the game this time around.
Those physical stats are a little shaky, but that's to be expected from a 19-year-old. Everything else is a solid platform to develop, and at under £15m, the Italian is more than capable of starting for a Champions League-chasing club within three years.
2. Matvey Safonov
Going for a backup goalkeeper of a big club is never a bad idea for an FM save (more on that later).
Matvey Safonov's composure will aid him in penalty situations, while his reflexes and jumping reach are standout, too. Available for under £30m, he could be a steal if you get him out of Paris Saint-Germain early enough.
3. Alex Meret
If it's reliability you're after, then Napoli stopper Alex Meret is the type to plug in your side and forget about.
Strong at all the fundamentals and at aged 28 when the game starts, he's about to hit his peak years and shouldn't break the bank either.
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4. Anthony Patterson
One of the best young EFL stoppers last season, Black Cats academy graduate Patterson comes loaded with a steady set of stats and - crucially for this exercise - no glaring weaknesses.
Priced at the £6m mark in the game, the 25-year-old ticks all the boxes for either an upward-looking Championship side, or a solid top-tier back-up.
5. Ferran Quetglas
Already priced in the £20m+ bracket at the age of 20, the Spanish prospect is one of the most promising stoppers in the game.
Good with his feet, Quetglas has the attitrubes to succeed as a modern goalkeeper and can grow into a reliable No.1 for the biggest of teams over the course of a long save.
6. Giorgi Mamardashvili
One of the most expensive goalkeepers in the game, the Georgian comes with the stats you'd expect from a player whose value soars past the £50m mark… but why not seek a loan for your first season?
The 24-year-old is the kind of stopper to build your defence around, with his reflexes, command of the area and communication among his best attributes. At his age, you're likely to get bored of your save long before his performance starts to dip.
7. Josep Martinez
If your side's budget wouldn't even get you Mamardashvili's right glove, then 27-year-old Spanish stopper Martinez is a rock-solid option between the sticks.
Able to command his area with aplomb and cool under pressure, Martinez may not be a natural with his feet, but at that price, he can be a bargain for the right team.
8. Mile Svilar
The Serbian stopper is another superb long-term option for a team competing at the highest level.
He won't come cheap, with his value sneaking past the £50m mark, but at 25 years of age, the Serbian international can fit into most tactical systems and consistently deliver for your side.
9. Vicente Guaita
At age 38 when the game starts, the ex-Crystal Palace stopper isn't one to build your team around, but if you find yourself in a short-term goalkeeping pickle, he's an excellent option.
Available on a free, the Spaniard's experience and attributes mean he's a good short-term option or potential back-up.
10. Diogo Costa
Another stopper for the high rollers, as the Portuguese No.1 will likely set you back the best part of £60m.
But with one of the best sets of stats you'll see in the game, it'll be worth it, as the 25-year-old balances the mental side with his ability between the sticks to provide one of the most reliable options in the game.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
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