Stoke chief executive hints at bias over ban

The Stoke chief executive blasted the FA on Wednesday for failing to overturn Charlie Adam's three-match ban, a punishment received after he appeared to stamp on the leg of Arsenal's Olivier Giroud during Saturday's Premier League match at the Britannia Stadium.

The incident went unpunished during the match, but was caught on video. Stoke immediately appealed the decision, citing that there was no intent on Adam's part to injury the striker.

However, an Independent Regulatory Commission upheld the original ruling, meaning Adam will sit out the upcoming games against Norwich City, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Scholes was left flabbergasted by the decision, but insists he is not surprised.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I am extremely disappointed for the effect that this is going to have on Charlie and on the football club.

"However, I am not surprised because clubs like ours very rarely succeed in appeals to the FA.

"We put together a strong defence which was based upon the facts, which were that Charlie needed to plant his foot, and in changing direction his eyes followed the ball at all times.

"How can anybody other than Charlie say what intent was there?

"How can the FA possibly justify this decision in the light of recent incidents which were far worse at other clubs, which have gone unpunished?"

