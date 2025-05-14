'Pathetic, embarrassing, disrespectful' fans outraged at new English league rebrand

Fan outrage has been sparked as the Women's Super League and the Championship have been given a rebrand by the company that oversees both leagues - Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL).

The changes mean the company will be known as Women's Super League Football. The top-flight will remain as the WSL but the Championship will be renamed WSL 2.

The logo has also been changed and is the same for both of the top two English leagues but each will have a different colour scheme. Fans have reacted largely negatively but what have they been saying?

Fan outrage: What have supporters made of the rebrand?

We're not just a league. We're a movement.This is the new era of Women's Super League Football.#BarclaysWSL #BarclaysWSL2 pic.twitter.com/Oycxqv1g1fMay 12, 2025

As soon as the announcement was made, supporters made their objections clear on social media.

One of the biggest gripes they have with the rebrand is the renaming of the Championship. The name WSL 2 has backtracked to what the second flight used to be called and some fans believe those outside of women's football may liken the name to Premier League 2 - the league U21 men's players compete in.

The WSL will no longer be recognised by the S symbol (Image credit: Getty Images)

One supporter wrote: "Pathetic, embarrassing and f*cking disrespectful not to mention it looks like it was made by a 5 year old on ms paint."

Another said: "It looks awful, congratulations on something we absolutely didn’t need. And we will still call it the Championship (that was a good change, going back not the answer)."

A third wrote: "Wasn't the whole point WSL2 was renamed to Championship to give it's own identity in the first place? Why revert back.. Like what benefits come from this, least explain the reasoning".

Another said: "Idk If its just me but it feels so disrespectful rebranding the championship to 'wsl2'".

The Women's Championship will now be called WSL 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The other main criticism coming from supporters is that they want to see improvements in other areas of the league, rather than putting money into a rebrand.

One said: "Of all the things that needed to improve about the leagues, the names and logos weren’t on the list."

Another wrote: "We do not want this. Improve the league, increase the relegation spots. 3 up, 2 down.

"Improve the referees, improve the stadiums (no more parks or small stadium), goal-line technology and VAR. That’s all we really want. Not this rebranding BOZO. Please do better."

Another supporter wrote: "Underwhelming. Unless more money going into wsl2 brand it’s pointless and not what fans want. Need to focus more on pushing restructure of leagues I.e more teams, more promotions/relegations."

London City Lionessses won the Championship in the 2024/25 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The WPLL said in their release of the rebrand that they consulted fans before rolling it out. The release also promised more additions which may include some if the improvements supporters want to see.

CMO of WSL Football Ruth Hooper said: "Developing this new visual world with Anomaly has been a real labour of love. No one plays football like a female - it is our strength and the way players move is one element of what makes women's football distinctive and special.

"As soon as this concept was brought to the table, we knew it was the right route, and we embraced it. It has taken months of work, and we have spoken to clubs, fans, players and partners who have all inputted during the process and been on this journey with us.

"There is a lot more in store over the coming months as we continue to grow the women's game for the future."

The WSL and WSL 2 seasons are now over with Chelsea winning the top-flight and Crystal Palace being relegated.

London City Lionesses won promotion, while Sheffield United were relegated from the second tier.