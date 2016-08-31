Stoke's Joselu heads to Deportivo on loan

Spanish forward Joselu has moved from Stoke City to Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan.

Stoke confirmed Joselu's return to his homeland and LaLiga just before Wednesday's transfer deadline, following the arrival of Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony at the bet365 Stadium.

Joselu arrived in the Premier League from Hannover 96 last season, scoring four goals for Mark Hughes' side.

However, the 26-year-old was named in the squad just once in Stoke's first four games of the season - included on the bench in the EFL Cup clash with Stevenage.