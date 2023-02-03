Quiz! Can you name these 100 players just from their career path?

No time limit on this one, 100 career paths to guess.

We're not usually ones for giving out help on quizzes but we've got a few tips for you when it comes to guessing career paths.

Firstly, an obvious one. The first team on the list is likely – although not always – to be where the player is from. If they started off in France before coming to the Premier League, the chances are that they could be French.

The appearances are domestic league only. That doesn't count what they'd have done in either Europe or cups – so bear that in mind. The "(Gls)" column is important, too. If they scored no goals, guess what position they played. Few goals, more likely to be a defender… you get the gist.

Finally, if there's a total, they've retired for good. If not, it's an ongoing list. Good luck on this one…

