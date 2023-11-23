'I reached out to Aaron Ramsey a couple of times, but he didn’t want to talk to me': Ryan Shawcross addresses Arsenal horror challenge and how it affected him

Ryan Shawcross has spoken about Aaron Ramsey and the leg-breaking injury that he caused the Welshman.

In 2010 during a match between Stoke City and Arsenal, Potters captain Shawcross was sent off for a horror tackle which caused a double fracture in Ramsey's lower right leg. The Gunners star Ramsey was hospitalised, his tibia and fibula both broken, returning to football nine months later before two loan spells were arranged to build his fitness back up.

With chants from Stoke fans over the years directed towards Ramsey and his apparent refusal to accept Shawcross's apology, FourFourTwo spoke to the defender to hear his side of the story.

Ryan Shawcross was responsible for a horror injury suffered by Ramsey (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"The only thing it really affected was my public persona," Shawcross says.

"It wasn’t me who’d had the horrific injury, so nobody should feel sorry for me, but people like to paint others in a particular way and portray me as a pantomime villain.

"That’s football, and you can’t choose the narrative of the tabloids. I reached out to Aaron a couple of times, but he didn’t want to talk to me and I had absolutely no problem with that."

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal U18s' trip to Brighton was postponed – after the team bus drove to the wrong ground.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are being linked with a big move for a £52m-rated talent – and 'the new Erling Haaland' is also said to be on the North London club's radar.