'I reached out to Aaron Ramsey a couple of times, but he didn’t want to talk to me': Ryan Shawcross addresses Arsenal horror challenge and how it affected him
Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey had his leg broken in a horror tackle from Ryan Shawcross – now the ex-Stoke man reflects to FourFourTwo
Ryan Shawcross has spoken about Aaron Ramsey and the leg-breaking injury that he caused the Welshman.
In 2010 during a match between Stoke City and Arsenal, Potters captain Shawcross was sent off for a horror tackle which caused a double fracture in Ramsey's lower right leg. The Gunners star Ramsey was hospitalised, his tibia and fibula both broken, returning to football nine months later before two loan spells were arranged to build his fitness back up.
With chants from Stoke fans over the years directed towards Ramsey and his apparent refusal to accept Shawcross's apology, FourFourTwo spoke to the defender to hear his side of the story.
"The only thing it really affected was my public persona," Shawcross says.
"It wasn’t me who’d had the horrific injury, so nobody should feel sorry for me, but people like to paint others in a particular way and portray me as a pantomime villain.
"That’s football, and you can’t choose the narrative of the tabloids. I reached out to Aaron a couple of times, but he didn’t want to talk to me and I had absolutely no problem with that."
