Ranked! The top 50 Football League players 2023/24

By Ryan Dabbs
Contributions from
Chris Evans, Chris Flanagan, Huw Davies, Gabriel Sutton
 published

As the season’s run-in approaches, it can only mean one thing: with help from our readers, it’s time for FFT’s annual list of the finest stars outside the top flight

Football League top 50 FourFourTwo EFL
(Image credit: Future)

Every year as we near the EFL season run-in, FFT unveils a list of the best players in the Football League – and we do it by consulting you, our readers. 

We polled fans of all 72 Football League clubs, from Accrington Stanley to Wycombe Wanderers, asking supporters to identify the standout performers in their team’s division – not including those in their own side.

