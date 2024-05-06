Manchester United given bargain transfer price tag for proven Dutch international who wants move

By Steven Chicken
published

Inter's Denzel Dumfries could be available for what passes for a steal these days after making clear his affinity for Manchester United

Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan
(Image credit: Alamy)

Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries will put his fingers in his ears and shout ‘la la la la la I can’t hear you’ if any mid-table Premier League sides come knocking for him this summer, according to reports from Italy.

We’re a bit confused, then, that in the same breath, Gazzetta Dello Sport explain that’s because Dumfries insists he wants to join mid-table Premier League side Manchester United should he leave champions Inter this summer.

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.