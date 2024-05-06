Manchester United given bargain transfer price tag for proven Dutch international who wants move
Inter's Denzel Dumfries could be available for what passes for a steal these days after making clear his affinity for Manchester United
Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries will put his fingers in his ears and shout ‘la la la la la I can’t hear you’ if any mid-table Premier League sides come knocking for him this summer, according to reports from Italy.
We’re a bit confused, then, that in the same breath, Gazzetta Dello Sport explain that’s because Dumfries insists he wants to join mid-table Premier League side Manchester United should he leave champions Inter this summer.
They add that talks are ongoing over a new contract for Dumfries, who will be out of contract at San Siro next summer, and that his preference would actually be to remain at Inter.
Price tag named to give Denzel Dumfries dream Manchester United move
However, a bid of something like £21.5m-£26m may tempt them to sell up amid claims of interest from several unnamed Premier League clubs.
Just to put a fourth stumbling block in the way of a potential deal, the Italian newspaper add that Dumfries’ chances of making a move to Old Trafford may rest upon Erik ten Hag’s continued presence at the club, which…yeah. Not so sure about that one.
Dumfries made the move to Inter from PSV in 2021, a move we can only assume was largely intended as a flick of the Vs to fierce rivals AC Milan to remind them of the time Dumfries-born Dominic Matteo scored against them in the Champions League for Leeds.
The 28 year old has 52 caps for the Netherlands and will be expecting to be going to the Euros this summer having claimed six assists for them in qualifying.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.