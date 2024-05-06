Manchester United given bargain transfer price tag for proven Dutch international who wants move

Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries will put his fingers in his ears and shout ‘la la la la la I can’t hear you’ if any mid-table Premier League sides come knocking for him this summer, according to reports from Italy.

We’re a bit confused, then, that in the same breath, Gazzetta Dello Sport explain that’s because Dumfries insists he wants to join mid-table Premier League side Manchester United should he leave champions Inter this summer.

They add that talks are ongoing over a new contract for Dumfries, who will be out of contract at San Siro next summer, and that his preference would actually be to remain at Inter.

Price tag named to give Denzel Dumfries dream Manchester United move

Dumfries is a regular for the Dutch national team (Image credit: Alamy)

However, a bid of something like £21.5m-£26m may tempt them to sell up amid claims of interest from several unnamed Premier League clubs.

Just to put a fourth stumbling block in the way of a potential deal, the Italian newspaper add that Dumfries’ chances of making a move to Old Trafford may rest upon Erik ten Hag’s continued presence at the club, which…yeah. Not so sure about that one.

Dumfries made the move to Inter from PSV in 2021, a move we can only assume was largely intended as a flick of the Vs to fierce rivals AC Milan to remind them of the time Dumfries-born Dominic Matteo scored against them in the Champions League for Leeds.

The 28 year old has 52 caps for the Netherlands and will be expecting to be going to the Euros this summer having claimed six assists for them in qualifying.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Manchester United stories

Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United failed with Harry Kane transfer last summer

Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford decisions made as valuation emerges

Bastian Schweinsteiger exclusive: 'Jose Mourinho didn’t pick me at Manchester United - but we had a good relationship'