Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool 27-goal transfer target open-minded after title win

Viktor Gyokeres insists he would be happy to stay with newly-crowned Portuguese champions Sporting after a superb season in front of goal…but admits he does not know whether he will be there next season or not.

The Swedish international made the move to Lisbon last summer after an excellent spell with Coventry City and has proven just as capable plying his trade at a higher level, prompting speculation that a return to England may be on the cards.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been said to be admirers, while Liverpool were linked with a €100m move last month – though that speculation may largely have been predicated on the notion that Sporting boss Ruben Amorim may also be Anfield-bound, which no longer appears to be the case.

Viktor Gyokeres will 'see what happens' amid Premier League transfer interest

Viktor Gyokeres has been in prolific form for Sporting Lisbon this term (Image credit: Alamy)

Gyokeres was quizzed about his future after Sporting clinched the league title with a 3-0 victory over Portimonense on Saturday.

Portuguese outlet Bola Na Rede quote the 27-goal, nine-assist forward as saying amid the celebrations: “It's football, I can't promise anything, I have a contract and I won't be sad if I stay, I'm very happy, but we'll see what happens. We can't predict much, but let's see what next year will be like: we still have games this season.”

Sporting will be trying to make it a league and cup double when they take on Porto in the Taca de Portugal final later this month.

Gyokeres added: “It was a good day and we will definitely celebrate. Let's see what will happen, it's just beginning.

“It's my first title … let's try to win everything. Ruben Amorim is a great coach, I wouldn't mind if he continued!

“I have had many coaches, but of course Amorim brought me here, it was very important in my career.”

