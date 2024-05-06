Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool 27-goal transfer target open-minded after title win

By Steven Chicken
published

Viktor Gyokeres has played a key role in firing Sporting to the Portuguese league title, prompting speculation about a return to England

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon
(Image credit: Alamy)

Viktor Gyokeres insists he would be happy to stay with newly-crowned Portuguese champions Sporting after a superb season in front of goal…but admits he does not know whether he will be there next season or not.

The Swedish international made the move to Lisbon last summer after an excellent spell with Coventry City and has proven just as capable plying his trade at a higher level, prompting speculation that a return to England may be on the cards.

