Change of manager could hurt Arsenal in transfer bid for hotshot Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal may have to compete with Juventus for the services of Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to a bit of two-plus-two thinking in the Italian press.

Thiago Motta is considered a forerunner for the Juventus manager’s job if Max Allegri opts to leave the club for a second time this summer – a distinct possibility, according to reports coming out of Italy.

Motta is, of course, currently Zirkzee’s gaffer at Bologna – so the reasoning is that if the manager makes the move to Turin, he may badger Juve into making a bid of their own for Zirkzee.

Thiago Motta has Bologna on track for their first ever Champions League qualification (Image credit: Alamy)

Big-man striker Zirkzee has been a big part of Bologna’s successes this season, claiming 11 goals and five assists in his 33 Serie A outings.

That led to reports in January that Arsenal were weighing up a bid for Zirkzee’s services to help fill a particular target man role in the squad that has been more or less vacant since Olivier Giroud left for Chelsea in 2018.

But La Gazzetta Dello Sport write that Motta taking a spin on managerial merry-go-round could pose an impediment to a move, even if the Gunners would still hold the upper hand when it comes to meeting Juve’s £51m asking price.

Motta is yet to make a decision over his future despite his current contract set to run out next month.

With just three games to go and a four-point advantage over fifth-placed Roma, Bologna are on course to celebrate their best league finish since 1967 and clinch a Champions League place.

They could yet overtake Juventus to finish third, with the Bianconeri just two points ahead of them; the two sides will go head to head in the penultimate game of the season.

