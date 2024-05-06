Change of manager could hurt Arsenal in transfer bid for hotshot Joshua Zirkzee

By Steven Chicken
published

Manager Thiago Motta is out of contract at Bologna this summer - and could ask his next employers to gazump an Arsenal bid

Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna
(Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal may have to compete with Juventus for the services of Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to a bit of two-plus-two thinking in the Italian press.

Thiago Motta is considered a forerunner for the Juventus manager’s job if Max Allegri opts to leave the club for a second time this summer – a distinct possibility, according to reports coming out of Italy.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.