Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri had a pretty incredible training session with Switzerland (and wants you to know it)
Rarely has a player looked keener to make a statement than the former Bayern Munich man...
Shaqiri hasn't played for Stoke since January 21 against Manchester United due to a recurring calf problem, but his body parts certainly looked in fine working order on Thursday.
As Switzerland prepare for their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Saturday, the stocky 25-year-old was hammering home acrobatic volleys for fun in training.
In the clip below you can see a switched-on Shaqiri execute three stunning strikes, as shared by the man himself.
#XS23pic.twitter.com/VgHuCyPYOX
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) March 23, 2017
How's that headache, Mark Hughes?
