Pavel Nedved has been honoured with a special coin in the Czech Republic

Pavel Nedved now appears on a special coin in his native Czech Republic.

Nedved’s face is on one of 10 coins to have been included in a ‘Czech football legends’ collection that also features Ivo Viktor, Jan Lala, Karol Dobias, Miroslav Kadlec, Josef Masopust, Karel Poborsky, Antonin Panenka, Josef Kadraba and Zdenek Nehoda.

The coins are to be sold off to raise money for a foundation that aims to help former Czech Republic/Czechoslovakia players who did not earn much money during their football careers.

Former midfielder Nedved represented his country 91 times, and was their star performer en route to the Euro 2004 semi-finals.

