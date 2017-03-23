€85m worth of Lionel Messi-branded cocaine seized by police in Peru
Drug smugglers in Peru thought it was a good idea to slap little Leo's face and brand logo on a massive shipment of cocaine.
According to reports in the South American country, Peruvian police seized 1,417 kilograms of the white stuff believed to be worth a staggering €85 million (around £73 million).
The 'Leo Messi' cocaine was reportedly set for shipment to Belgium, with the police revealing images of the packaged class A drugs. Each parcel had Messi’s face and his personal brand on the product.
It's probably safe to say this wasn't part of the brand plan when Messi & Co. unveiled the new logo on social media in 2011.
- Ex-Manchester United defender Phil Neville has had a bad day on social media
- ICYMI: Ray Wilkins performs superb spoken rendition of Little Mix’s 'Shout Out To My Ex'
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.