€85m worth of Lionel Messi-branded cocaine seized by police in Peru

According to reports in the South American country, Peruvian police seized 1,417 kilograms of the white stuff believed to be worth a staggering €85 million (around £73 million).

The 'Leo Messi' cocaine was reportedly set for shipment to Belgium, with the police revealing images of the packaged class A drugs. Each parcel had Messi’s face and his personal brand on the product.

It's probably safe to say this wasn't part of the brand plan when Messi & Co. unveiled the new logo on social media in 2011.

