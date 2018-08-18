Stuttgart stay good for Pavard, says Reschke

Benjamin Pavard remains fully committed to Stuttgart despite his obvious potential to play at the highest level, according to club sporting director Michael Reschke.

The versatile defender reportedly attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Tottenham in the aftermath of an excellent World Cup for France.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac admitted he was a fan of the 22-year-old, but talk of a potential move to Bavaria has quietened as the new Bundesliga season draws near.

Reschke is confident Pavard will stay at Stuttgart for the upcoming campaign, citing stability as important for the former Lille man.

"Benji is a player for the big clubs, sure," the former Bayern technical director told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung publication.

"But another year in Stuttgart will do him some good. He will continue to mature here.

"The fact that he came back from vacation early, that he is already a totally positive part of the team, speaks for itself."

Pavard, who joined Stuttgart in August 2016, started 34 top-flight matches last term.

He featured in six of France's seven games in Russia, with his superb volley in the last-16 win over Argentina being voted goal of the tournament.