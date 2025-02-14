Who is Georgia Stanway? Everything you need to know

When Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 – he wasn’t the only England star at the German giants.

Georgia Stanway was already in Bavaria, having moved to Bayern only weeks after becoming a European Champion with England.

Stanway may not have the profile off-the-pitch as some of her Lionesses teammates such as Leah Williamson or Beth Mead. But she has evolved to become one of Sarina Wiegman’s most important players in recent years. Let’s take a look at her career so far…

Georgia Stanway: Her career so far

Stanway in action for Manchester City

Born in Barrow, Stanway’s natural talent was not limited to football, as she was also an excellent junior cricketer – representing Cumbria at various age groups.

Her ability was noticed at a national level early on, Stanway representing England Schoolgirls, before she was capped at under-15 level.

Georgia Stanway scored the winner against Spain in the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

She chose to focus on football though and Blackburn Rovers would be Stanway’s first senior club, playing through the youth system before then making her senior debut in 2015.

That came in an FA Cup tie at Portsmouth, Stanway having played in the FA Youth Cup for the under-17s the same weekend. Later that same year she would join Manchester City.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although she had to bide her time to nail down a regular place in the City team, by the 2017-18 team she was a regular, named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season in the same year.

Stanway won her first England caps the next season, scoring on her senior debut against Austria. The midfielder then went to her first senior tournament the following year, going to the France 2019 World Cup as the youngest outfield player in the Lionesses squad.

Scoring in Man City’s 2019 FA Cup final victory at Wembley, Stanway would develop into an England regular over the next two years, particularly impressing during the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup only a few months after Sarina Wiegman was installed as manager.

For the European Championships that summer, Stanway was a regular, her standout moment, memorably, coming in the quarter-final against Spain.

Into extra-time with a penalty shootout looming, Stanway drove into the Spanish half before arrowing a stunning shot into the top corner to win the toughest game of England’s run to Euros glory.

Stanway has remained a mainstay of Weigman’s team ever since, also playing in every game at the World Cup finals a year later, scoring the winner in the Lionesses opening game against Haiti. England would again reach the final, but this time Spain would come out on top to win the trophy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the Euros win, Stanway decided it was time for a new challenge at club level, leaving Manchester City to join Bayern Munich.

Already a confident playmaker, Stanway has become even more dominant as a box-to-box operator since joining the German giants. Two Frauen-Bundesliga titles have followed for the midfielder.

Her first real setback in Germany came when she suffered a lateral collateral ligament knee injury in early 2025, although it is hoped she will return in time for this summer’s title defence by England at the Euros in Switzerland this forthcoming summer.