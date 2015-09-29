Suarez: Barca always believed

Barcelona's match-winner Luis Suarez insists he always knew the three points were in the bag despite Bayer Leverkusen leading 1-0 going into the final 10 minutes at Camp Nou.

The reigning champions were staring down the barrel of a home Champions League loss following Kyriakos Papadopoulos' first-half goal for the Bundesliga side.

But Barca fought back with two goals in as many minutes, Sergi Roberto and Suarez sealing the victory in Group E.

"We believed in ourselves until the very end," Suarez told TV3. "We're the champions and we didn't play good football, but we had to win the game.

"We had to show we are the champions.

"They pressed us very high. The boss told us good things at the break. It's important to be top of the group and that's the big news of the night."

With Roma - who held Luis Enrique's men to a 1-1 opening-game draw - losing 3-2 to BATE, Barca's win moved them top of the group.