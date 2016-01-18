Suarez: My conscience is clear

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez says his "conscience is clear" despite suffering a two-game ban in the Copa del Rey.

According to the referee's report, Suarez insulted Espanyol players and provoked a confrontation in the tunnel after Barcelona's 4-1 win in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 meeting.

Suarez was hit with a sanction and missed out on the return-leg at Camp Nou, and is likely to not feature in Barca's quarter-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

However, the Uruguay international is hopeful his ban can still be overturned.

"About the sanction, I don't know if I will play but my conscience is clear because I did not say anything," Suarez told reporters after scoring a hat-trick in the 6-0 La Liga win over Athletic on Sunday.

If the sanction stands Suarez will miss out but can return for the second-leg against Athletic the following Wednesday.