Suarez: My conscience is clear
Luis Suarez was banned for two games for provoking his Espanyol counterparts, according to the match officials.
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez says his "conscience is clear" despite suffering a two-game ban in the Copa del Rey.
According to the referee's report, Suarez insulted Espanyol players and provoked a confrontation in the tunnel after Barcelona's 4-1 win in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 meeting.
Suarez was hit with a sanction and missed out on the return-leg at Camp Nou, and is likely to not feature in Barca's quarter-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
However, the Uruguay international is hopeful his ban can still be overturned.
"About the sanction, I don't know if I will play but my conscience is clear because I did not say anything," Suarez told reporters after scoring a hat-trick in the 6-0 La Liga win over Athletic on Sunday.
If the sanction stands Suarez will miss out but can return for the second-leg against Athletic the following Wednesday.
