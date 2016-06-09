Sunderland hand Defoe contract extension

Jermain Defoe will remain at Sunderland for at least another three years after signing a contract extension.

Sunderland narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League in 2015-16, with Defoe's 15 goals proving crucial to their survival.

The 33-year-old striker has been rewarded with an extension to his existing deal that was due to expire in June 2018, meaning he will remain at the Stadium of Light for a further year.

Manager Sam Allardyce said: "Jermain is one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the Premier League and is a player that every manager would want to have in their team.

"He proved that beyond doubt last season by scoring 15 league goals, he is in fantastic physical condition and we are very pleased that we have been able to extend his stay with us."

Defoe joined from Toronto in 2015 as part of a swap deal with Jozy Altidore and has since scored 22 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.