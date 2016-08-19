Sunderland snap up Pienaar on one-year deal

Sunderland have announced the signing of midfielder Steven Pienaar on a deal until the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 34-year-old moves to the Stadium of Light after being released by Everton when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Pienaar made just four Premier League appearances last season after spending much of the campaign sidelined with a thigh problem.

The former South Africa international is David Moyes' fourth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Papy Djilobodji, Paddy McNair and Donald Love.