Terror attack at home of Besiktas condemned

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has condemned what is described as a terrorist attack following an explosion outside the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul on Saturday.

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has been quoted as announcing that at least 20 police officers were wounded in the incident, which took place close to the home of Super Lig club Besiktas following a 2-1 win over Bursaspor.

In a statement released on its website, the TFF expressed its support for the victims of the attack, which is believed to have been caused by a car bomb.

"We learned with tremendous sorrow that a large number of policemen and our citizens were injured in the treacherous attack near the Vodafone Arena, Istanbul," the statement read.

"We strongly condemn the barbarous terrorist attack and wish our citizens a quick recovery."

In a separate statement, Bursaspor confirmed their supporters had exited the stadium close to the scene of the attack before the explosion.

"An explosion took place near the gate where our fans left the Vodafone Arena after the match," a club statement read.

"We have come to understand that our supporters left that area about five minutes before the incident.

"We wish a speedy recovery for all of the injured security forces and citizens."