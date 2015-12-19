Terry claims players to blame for Chelsea's unacceptable season

Chelsea captain John Terry says the club's players take responsibility for the results which led to the sacking of Jose Mourinho as manager.

After winning the Premier League last season, the Blues have lost an astonishing nine of their first 16 matches to leave them just one point clear of the bottom three, leading to the sacking of the Portuguese on Thursday.

Terry insisted the squad accept blame for Chelsea's lowly standing in the table and rejected reports of player power costing Mourinho his job at Stamford Bridge.

"Believe me when I say that all of us go out to win every game," the 35-year-old wrote in his programme notes ahead of the match against Sunderland on Saturday.

"We players have to look at our performances and take responsibility for where Chelsea sit in the table right now. The manager going doesn't change that we are responsible and to be 16th in the table is not acceptable from us.

"We are aware there have been rumours about player power at the club but I want to make it clear that is not the case. We leave all decisions to Mr Abramovich and the board. I know that our job, as players, is to focus on getting results on the pitch.

"This is a massive club and we are determined, collectively, to get ourselves back where we should be. It won't be easy after the start we have made, but we need to turn this season around, working together and with your support.

"I can't thank our home and travelling fans enough because you have been unbelievable."

Guus Hiddink was confirmed as interim manager on Saturday, although first-team coaches Steve Holland and Eddie Newton are set to lead the team against Sunderland.